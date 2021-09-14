‘Take BJP to Every Village’: Party’s Assam Chief Asks Leaders to Strengthen Organisation Further

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may be a strong force in Assam, having won the 2021 election by a handsome margin, but its major work still remains — to strengthen the organisation further. The newly-appointed Assam BJP president Bhabesh Kalita has, therefore, given instructions to party leaders to make sure that the BJP reaches every village and each household.

Speaking exclusively to CNN-News18, Kalita says, “We have instructed our leaders to go to the villages and to get a sense how the last person in the line feels about the BJP and the BJP’s growth in the state. We are also seeking constant feedback as to how the central government and state government schemes are reaching the end-user.”

Speaking on the same, Dr Rajdeep Roy, who is the Lok Sabha MP from Silchar and also the party’s vice-president told CNN-News18, “Our leadership has told us to do very simple and important things that we have to go to the villages and the most rural areas in the State and see the impact of the government initiatives and work on strengthening the organisation at the village and block level.”

The state president has instructed leaders to go to these villages and spend a night with them to understand their difficulties their aspirations and areas of improvement.

There are several schemes run by the Assam government for the benefit of various sections of society with Arunoday scheme being one of the most popular. The scheme is to empower women and under this, Rs 830 is provided each month to the woman head of the family to empower the economically weak. Another important scheme of the government includes the Arundhati Swarna Yojana under which the government would provide Rs 30,000 to the newly-wed brides at the time of the wedding.

The state government has also launched schemes for students to pursue higher education. The Abhinandan Education Subsidy Scheme can be applied online. There are several other schemes, including housing for all providing pension to the old-age, free health insurance and crop insurance for farmers that the government is following up very closely.

In 2016, the BJP came into power in Assam with Sarbananda Sonowal as a chief minister. In 2021, the winning margin got bigger and Himanta Biswa Sarma was made the CM. For the first time in the history of Assam, BJP has been able to form a government in the State for two consecutive terms. In the 2021 Assembly elections, BJP was able to get 33.21% votes and emerged victorious with Himanta winning his election from Jalukbari for the fifth consecutive time.

