'Take BJP's Money, But Vote Only for TMC': Abhishek Banerjee Tells Voters as Polling Begins for 2nd Phase

Sitai: During a rally in Nandigram two days ago, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced rewards for people who would inform the authorities about BJP supporters distributing money. Her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, however, has a come up with a unique advice for Bengal voters.

The TMC MP has asked people to accept the money from the BJP but go ahead and vote for the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Addressing an election rally in Coochbehar, he said, “The BJP is trying to play unethically, they want to purchase votes. That is why they should get a lesson. So, people should accept their money but ultimately cast their votes in TMC’s favour.”

He took a dig at the BJP leaders, calling them “insects who gather at the time of elections”. “Throughout the year, BJP did nothing for Bengal. But this time, they are gathering like insects in Bengal for purchasing votes,” Banerjee said.

Banerjee claimed that TMC is ready with their chart, if they place it in front of the opponent, they will lose the match.

leaders, he said, are asking for five years for the development of the state but if people asked, TMC can submit the whole record of the development work done by Mamata Banerjee’s government which has been serving the state for the past 10 years.

He further mocked the saffron party, saying its leaders cannot even pronounce a single Bengali word correctly, so it is unbelievable that they will work for the development of the state.