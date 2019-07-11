Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'Take Bypolls Seriously': Akhilesh Yadav to Party Workers Ahead of Polls in 12 Assembly Seats in UP

Elections to 12 assembly is scheduled to take place in the state as many BJP MLAs who successfully contested Lok Sabha elections were elevated to the Parliament.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:July 11, 2019, 2:01 PM IST
'Take Bypolls Seriously': Akhilesh Yadav to Party Workers Ahead of Polls in 12 Assembly Seats in UP
File photo of Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav. (PTI)
Lucknow: Former UP chief minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday asked his partymen to take the assembly by-polls seriously.

During a meeting held at the party headquarters in Lucknow, Yadav, who recently returned from an overseas holiday, also asked interested candidates to apply for the by-polls by July 20.

Elections in 12 assembly are scheduled to take place in the state as many BJP MLAs who successfully contested Lok Sabha elections were elevated to the Parliament.

“Common people are now fed up of the BJP rule and we should be aiming at winning all 12 assembly seats in the by-polls,” Yadav said. He also asked party members to get the current status of the schemes initiated by his government such as 1090 Women Helpline, Dial 100 service, etc.

Samajwadi Party fought the Lok Sabha elections in an alliance with Bahujan Samaj Party, but following the defeat, BSP called off the alliance for the by-polls.

BSP chief Mayawati expressed dissatisfaction over Yadav “neither visiting her, nor talking to her over phone’ after the Lok Sabha election results were announced. She also alleged that Yadav had asked her to field minimum Muslim candidates fearing polarisation during elections and said that the SP chief was working against non-Yadavs and backward communities, resulting in the alliance's poll debacle.

“Responding to the allegations made by Mayawati would be crucial for Akhilesh Yadav. This is required to give out a message to his core voters in order to retain them ahead of the by-polls Akhilesh Yadav’s silence over the allegations will not do him any good,” pointed out Ratan Mani Lal, senior journalist and political analyst.

