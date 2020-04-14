POLITICS

1-MIN READ

'Take Care of Your Health': Nadda Takes a Dig at Sonia Gandhi for Covid-19 Video Message

File photo of new BJP president JP Nadda.

File photo of new BJP president JP Nadda.

Shortly before Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation, Sonia Gandhi, in a video message, assured people of her party's support in the anti-Covid-19 fight and said whether in power or not, the party will help people fight against the virus spread.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: April 14, 2020, 3:03 PM IST
In an apparent dig at Congress president Sonia Gandhi for her video message hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation on lockdown, BJP president J P Nadda asked her to take care of her health.

Shortly before Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation, Sonia Gandhi, in a video message, assured people of her party's support in the anti-Covid-19 fight and said whether in power or not, the party will help people fight against the virus spread.

"Thank you Sonia ji, take care of your health," Nadda tweeted.

Sources in the party said Sonia should have avoided the video message before Prime Minister's address.

Sonia Gandhi also said it will not be possible to win this battle without everyone's support and urged countrymen to stay indoors, be safe and observe the lockdown stipulations.

Nadda, earlier also had criticised Sonia Gandhi for doing politics at the time of crisis when the country should be united.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister on Tuesday announced the extension of the countrywide lockdown by another 19 days - till May 3.

