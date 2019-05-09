English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Take Money and Gifts From Other Parties But Vote for AAP: Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal did a roadshow in support of South Delhi candidate Raghav Chadha on Thursday evening.
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal waves at his supporters during a roadshow in support of AAP party candidate from South Delhi constituency Raghav Chadha, for the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, at Chhatarpur, in New Delhi, Thursday, May 9, 2019. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday asked voters not to refuse money or gifts offered to them by other political parties, but cast their votes for the Aam Aadmi Party.
"On the night of election, do they (other political parties) come to give money or not? Accept that money or gifts because it has been bought with money which they stole from you," Kejriwal said at a roadshow without mentioning the BJP or Congress.
"What will you do? Take it, don't deny it, but vote for jhadu (broom, AAP's election symbol)," the AAP chief said in the roadshow in support of South Delhi candidate Raghav Chadha.
Kejriwal had made a similar comment earlier this month, following which he was sent a show cause notice by the Election Commission.
He was joined by actress Swara Bhasker in the roadshow.
Chadha said the youth would reject the "politics of hooliganism".
The roadshow started at Bapu Sambhav Camp, Chattarpur and ended at Kundan Chowk in Bijwasan.
Kejriwal urged people to vote on Sunday "even though it will be hot during the day".
Delhi goes to polls on Sunday and the result would be declared on May 23.
