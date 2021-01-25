Take Pledge for Free, Fair Elections in Bengal on Republic Day: Governor Dhankhar

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday urged people to take a pledge on Republic Day to ensure free and fair elections in the state. Elections to the 294-member state assembly are due in April-May.

"Our State can flourish only when Democracy blossoms. For these free and fair elections @MamataOfficial administration @HomeBengal & police @WBPolice have to be politically neutral. Let's pledge on this Republic Day to achieve in State free & fair elections, shun of violence," Dhankhar tweeted.

Dhankar has repeatedly criticised the Chief Minister and that has not gone down well with the Trinamool Congress, leading to bitter exchanges between the party and the governor. The TMC has often accused the governor of playing an overtly political role and crossing the limits of the constitutional position that he holds. The governor and TMC have had several run-ins on multiple issues and the party in the past had also alleged that the governor clearly crossed lines as far as his constitutional position is concerned.