‘Take Rest, Let BJP Work’: Party Chief JP Nadda’s Advice to Congress and CPI (M) in Tripura

Kickstarting the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) campaign in poll-bound Tripura, the party’s national president JP Nadda on Thursday urged the opposition Congress and Communist Party of India (M) to rest at home for a while and “let the BJP continue its high-voltage development work".

“Before the assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for forming a HIRA government instead of Manik, meaning that Tripura should have Highway, Internet, Railway and Aviation (HIRA). This has been achieved. We will have to try for better things after coming to power in the upcoming elections,” said Nadda.

Nadda said that Tripura had only one highway, in 2018, but now the state has seven highways. “There were health care facilities, but today the state has seven hospitals with all kinds of facilities. Tripura’s connectivity issues have vastly reduced over the past five years and very soon the state will be internationally connected,” he said.

During the road show in Agartala, Tripura. https://t.co/1efXszHvw1— Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) January 12, 2023

Nadda was speaking at a rally at the end of the BJP’s weeklong twin Rathayatras that commenced on January 5 from Dharma Nagar and Sabroom, signalled by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Nadda took part in a road show from Kaman Chaumuhuni to UK Academy ground.

On the other hand, All India Congress General Secretary Mukul Wasnik addressed the press in Agartala, as he released a special WhatsApp number ahead of the polls.

“Our office was torched recently. The BJP has unleashed a reign of terror in Tripura. Please contact this Whatsapp number in case of any issue — 690907770. We promise to keep your identity secret and we promise to fight for you,” he said.

Read all the Latest Politics News here