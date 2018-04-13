English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Take Stir as a Pointer, Change Mindset, AIADMK Tells Centre
A slew of black flag protests and release of black balloons across the state over the Cauvery issue marked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's one day visit here for the DefExpo and another function.
Chennai: Members of Tamil outfits display placards during a protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit near the airport in Chennai on Thursday. (PTI Photo)
Chennai: Amid continuing protests over Cauvery issue, the ruling AIADMK, which is largely friendly with the BJP-led Centre, on Friday said the NDA government should change its attitude in respect of Tamil Nadu.
Citing the widespread protests against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Tamil Nadu visit on Thursday over the Cauvery issue, AIADMK mouthpiece "Namadhu Puratchi Thalaivi Amma," said it was because of the Centre's "failure to be impartial".
"How the black (an apparent reference to black balloons and black flags marking the visit of Modi) has come..? Tamils are on the boil as the Centre failed to maintain its impartiality," the daily said.
Listing out issues, including Tamil Nadu's plea for exemption from NEET, and cyclone relief but avoiding a direct reference to Cauvery issue, a write-up in the daily said how people will not be angered if such 'betrayals' continued.
"Without waiting anymore, it will be good if the Central government changed its mindset, and avoided partiality," the daily said. If this was not done, "it will lead to cracks in unity and integration," (of the nation), it warned.
| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
