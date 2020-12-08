'Take Strict Action against Those Forcibly Shutting Shops': CM Adityanath's Bharat Bandh Orders for UP Police

The BJP-ruled government in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday said that strict action will be taken against those forcibly shutting down shops during Bharat Bandh on Tuesday.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awaneesh Awasthi said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed the state administration to maintain a dialogue with farmers and farmer organisations during the bandh, but take action against those creating ruckus by forcibly closing shops down.

CM Adityanath has directed the police to keep a hawkish eye on 5-10 kilometers before the Noida and Delhi border. “Anti-social elements should be identified at the picket site and action would be taken. Instructions have been given to carry out intensive checking campaigns at the entry point of Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan,” he said.

During a video conference, on Monday, the Chief Minister took a stock of the situation from the officers of Western Uttar Pradesh and told the officials of Meerut Zone that “the common man should not be disturbed under the guise of the farmer movement.”

Meanwhile, Adityanath accused the opposition of spreading anarchy in the state and the country. He said that the current attitude of political parties especially on the new agrarian laws reflects their double character. “Anarchy is being spread by placing a gun on the shoulder of innocent farmers. The Centre has taken many revolutionary steps for the farmers,” he said.

“The Congress had also talked about bringing the APMC Act in its manifesto in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. During the UPA rule, all parties supported the implementation of the APMC Act, but now they are opposing it,” he said.

A total of eleven opposition parties have extended their support to Bharat Bandh to protest against the APMC Act. The Yogi Adityanath-led UP government has given strict instructions to the officials to ensure that no trouble or untoward incident takes place.

Police action has also started in view of the bandh. In the state capital Lucknow, the police took Kisan Manch state president Devendra Tiwari into custody on the apprehension of disrupting law and order. Tiwari was detained from his office. In Varanasi, more than a dozen Samajwadi Party leaders have been under house arrest in view of the possibility of disrupting law and order. Police have camped outside their houses.

Demonstration of opposition parties has started in Prayagraj in support of farmers as Samajwadi Party workers stopped the Bundelkhand Express train at Prayagraj Station Outer. The train going from Gwalior to Maduvadih was also stopped midway. The SP worker climbed up on the train's engine and demonstrated and demanded the withdrawal of the agricultural bill. District and railway police were present on the spot. Meanwhile, there was a clash between the SP workers and the police. The train was dispatched after the removal of SP workers by the police.