'Take the First Shot': RJD's Tej Pratap Yadav' Takes a Jibe at PM Modi over Covid-19 Vaccine

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, asking him to lead by example and take the first shot of COVID-19 vaccine, following which other leaders will also get vaccinated.

Tej Pratap's remarks come amid staunch disapproval of the vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech by opposition party leaders including Congress leader Manish Tewari and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav.

India’s drugs regulator had on Sunday approved Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield and the indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country.

However, opposition including Congress questioned the grounds on which the Centre gave a nod to Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine without conducting phase-3 trials.

“A number of eminent etymologists and other medical practitioners have expressed surprise with regard to the fact that this vaccine has been cleared without phase III trials having been completed. This obviously raises questions with regard to the efficacy of the vaccine.” Tewari was quoted saying in a report by Hindustan Times.

Congress Leader From Kerala, Shashi Tharoor was also seen objecting to the use of the vaccine, calling the process 'ethically dubious'.

Meanwhile, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar said on Tuesday that the state government was all prepared for administering Covid 19 vaccinations across the state.

“We are prepared for administering vaccination in Bihar,” the CM said at a function and spelled out the priority list for Covid-19 vaccination.