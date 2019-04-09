'Take Your Aggression to the Field': Mehbooba Mufti Blocks Gautam Gambhir After Twitter Spat

: Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir on Monday was blocked by PDP chief and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehboota Mufti on Twitter after a spat between them on Article 370.The PDP chief in a tweet had criticised the BJP over the PIL filed in the Delhi High Court which seeks a ban on J&K politicians Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and herself from contesting in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections starting April 11.“Why waste time in court. Wait for the BJP to scrap Article 370. It will automatically debar us from fighting elections since Indian constitution won’t be applicable to J&K anymore,” Mehbooba Mufti said on Monday.Gambhir responded to Mufti's tweet saying: "This is India. It's not a blot like you which can be erased".Following this comment, Mehbooba Mufti had first blocked Gambhir on her social network but 10 hours later unblocked him. She responded to Gambhir's tweet saying "Hope your political innings in BJP isn't as abysmal as your cricket career!".What followed was a Twitter fight between the two. Gautam Gambhir hit back at Mehbooba Mufti for unblocking him after 10 hours and slammed her for coming up with a "pedestrian analogy". "It shows lack of depth in your personality," he said.Mehbooba Mufti in a final blow to Gautam Gambhir said "I worry for your mental health. I am used to people trolling but this level of stalking is unhealthy. I would imagine most people sleep at night. Better to stay quiet since you don't know anything about Kashmir. Here blocking you now so u can do the Rs 2 per tweet trolling somewhere else".The PDP chief took to Twitter again Tuesday to express that a cricketer should stick to cricket and shouldn't get into issues like Kashmir if they hold no knowledge about it."Take your aggression to the field and once you're done hang your boots with grace," she said.On April 2, Gambhir had also gotten into an argument on Twitter with Omar Abdullah over the National Conference leader’s statement that his party would work towards restoring the post of “prime minister” in Jammu and Kashmir.