English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Take Your Aggression to the Field': Mehbooba Mufti Blocks Gautam Gambhir After Twitter Spat
Gautam Gambhir attacked Mehbooba Mufti on Twitter after she criticised the BJP over the PIL filed against her in Delhi HC that seeks a ban on her from contesting in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Two window of Gautam Gambhir and Mehbooba Mufti
Loading...
New Delhi: Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir on Monday was blocked by PDP chief and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehboota Mufti on Twitter after a spat between them on Article 370.
The PDP chief in a tweet had criticised the BJP over the PIL filed in the Delhi High Court which seeks a ban on J&K politicians Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and herself from contesting in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections starting April 11.
“Why waste time in court. Wait for the BJP to scrap Article 370. It will automatically debar us from fighting elections since Indian constitution won’t be applicable to J&K anymore,” Mehbooba Mufti said on Monday.
Gambhir responded to Mufti's tweet saying: "This is India. It's not a blot like you which can be erased".
Following this comment, Mehbooba Mufti had first blocked Gambhir on her social network but 10 hours later unblocked him. She responded to Gambhir's tweet saying "Hope your political innings in BJP isn't as abysmal as your cricket career!".
What followed was a Twitter fight between the two. Gautam Gambhir hit back at Mehbooba Mufti for unblocking him after 10 hours and slammed her for coming up with a "pedestrian analogy". "It shows lack of depth in your personality," he said.
Mehbooba Mufti in a final blow to Gautam Gambhir said "I worry for your mental health. I am used to people trolling but this level of stalking is unhealthy. I would imagine most people sleep at night. Better to stay quiet since you don't know anything about Kashmir. Here blocking you now so u can do the Rs 2 per tweet trolling somewhere else".
The PDP chief took to Twitter again Tuesday to express that a cricketer should stick to cricket and shouldn't get into issues like Kashmir if they hold no knowledge about it.
"Take your aggression to the field and once you're done hang your boots with grace," she said.
On April 2, Gambhir had also gotten into an argument on Twitter with Omar Abdullah over the National Conference leader’s statement that his party would work towards restoring the post of “prime minister” in Jammu and Kashmir.
The PDP chief in a tweet had criticised the BJP over the PIL filed in the Delhi High Court which seeks a ban on J&K politicians Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and herself from contesting in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections starting April 11.
“Why waste time in court. Wait for the BJP to scrap Article 370. It will automatically debar us from fighting elections since Indian constitution won’t be applicable to J&K anymore,” Mehbooba Mufti said on Monday.
Gambhir responded to Mufti's tweet saying: "This is India. It's not a blot like you which can be erased".
Following this comment, Mehbooba Mufti had first blocked Gambhir on her social network but 10 hours later unblocked him. She responded to Gambhir's tweet saying "Hope your political innings in BJP isn't as abysmal as your cricket career!".
What followed was a Twitter fight between the two. Gautam Gambhir hit back at Mehbooba Mufti for unblocking him after 10 hours and slammed her for coming up with a "pedestrian analogy". "It shows lack of depth in your personality," he said.
Mehbooba Mufti in a final blow to Gautam Gambhir said "I worry for your mental health. I am used to people trolling but this level of stalking is unhealthy. I would imagine most people sleep at night. Better to stay quiet since you don't know anything about Kashmir. Here blocking you now so u can do the Rs 2 per tweet trolling somewhere else".
The PDP chief took to Twitter again Tuesday to express that a cricketer should stick to cricket and shouldn't get into issues like Kashmir if they hold no knowledge about it.
"Take your aggression to the field and once you're done hang your boots with grace," she said.
On April 2, Gambhir had also gotten into an argument on Twitter with Omar Abdullah over the National Conference leader’s statement that his party would work towards restoring the post of “prime minister” in Jammu and Kashmir.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Modi Says Work That Was To Be Done In 50 Years, Done By Him In 5 Years
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Congress Calls BJP Manifesto a ‘Balloon of Lies’
-
Saturday 06 April , 2019
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Modi Says Work That Was To Be Done In 50 Years, Done By Him In 5 Years
Monday 08 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Congress Calls BJP Manifesto a ‘Balloon of Lies’
Saturday 06 April , 2019 'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Will Huawei Become Apple’s Unlikely Supplier of 5G Modems for Upcoming iPhones?
- Pakistani Blogger Put Husband in a Burqa to Make a Point About Gender Roles
- Deepika Padukone Rides Pillion on Vikrant Massey's Bike Through Delhi Streets
- A Look at IAF Pilot Abhinandan’s MiG-21 That Took Down Pakistan’s F-16 Fighter Jet
- Watch: NRIs Show Support for PM Modi With Flash Mob and 'Namo Again' T-Shirts
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results