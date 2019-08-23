Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Taking Cue from Mamata's Initiative, BJP Hosts 'Dada ke Bolun' Tea Party With Dilip Ghosh Sipping Brew

According to the BJP strategists, the party's local leadership would organise tea parties at various places of the state where Ghosh would reach out to the people and listen to their grievances and advice.

IANS

Updated:August 23, 2019, 9:29 AM IST
Taking Cue from Mamata's Initiative, BJP Hosts 'Dada ke Bolun' Tea Party With Dilip Ghosh Sipping Brew
Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at a tea stall in Digha
Kolkata: To counter Trinamool Congress' 'didi ke bolo' (dial didi - Mamata Banerjee) programme, the Bharatiya Janata Party has decided to launch 'dada ke bolun' (tell dada) involving its state chief Dilip Ghosh, next month.

According to the BJP strategists, the party's local leadership would organise tea parties at various places of the state where Ghosh would reach out to the people and listen to their grievances and advice.

The state BJP has already come out with a video on the programme that includes a poster of Ghosh sipping tea.

In 'didi ke bolo' people have been given a helpline number which is mostly received by Trinamool volunteers and one has to go through various levels to speak to Banerjee over phone.

In contrast, Ghosh would be physically present at various localities.

