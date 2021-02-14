Haryana may soon come up with a law to make protesters pay for damage to public properties during their agitations. Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who recently had to bear the ire of the protesting farmers after they went on a rampage and vandalised his Karnal event venue, announced his plans after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament House in Delhi.

During the meeting, the chief minister also apprised the home minister of various aspects of the ongoing farmers' agitation, it said. Khattar also discussed various other issues with Shah, it added.

Responding later to a reporter's query over damage caused by rioters to government properties, Khattar said the state government is already considering to enact a strict law to recover losses from protesters. Haryana ministers JP Dalal and Anil Vij had on February 11 said that they were in favour of law for recovering damages to public and private properties from rioters and protesters in the state.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had also revealed a similar plan three days ago. The state is drafting a law to take action against stone-pelters. Reportedly, the new Madhya Pradesh law will have a provision for auctioning the assets of stone pelters to repay for any damage caused to public property or an individual.

In Uttar Pradesh, if anyone damages public or private property, it is not only a punishable offence, but recovery is made from the accused person," Dalal had told reporters here on Thursday. In August last year, the state assembly in neighbouring UP had passed the Uttar Pradesh Recovery of Damages to Public and Private Properties Bill, 2020.

(With inputs from PTI)