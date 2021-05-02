Taldangra Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

251. Taldangra (तलाडांगरा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Bankura district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Taldangra is part of 36. Bankura Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 27.31%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.95%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,32,186 eligible electors, of which 1,18,007 were male, 1,14,179 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Taldangra in 2021 is 968.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,11,526 eligible electors, of which 1,08,692 were male, 1,02,833 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,79,758 eligible electors, of which 94,243 were male, 85,515 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Taldangra in 2016 was 864. In 2011, there were 506.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Samir Chakraborty of TMC won in this seat by defeating Amiya Patra of CPIM by a margin of 13,669 votes which was 7.45% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 47.56% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Manoranjan Patra of CPIM won in this seat defeating Arun Kumar Pathak of INC by a margin of 7,165 votes which was 4.56% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 47.59% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 251. Taldangra Assembly segment of Bankura Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Bankura Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bankura Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 9 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Taldangra are: Arup Chakraborty (TMC), Manoranjan Patra (CPIM), Shyamal Kumar Sarkar (Benu) (BJP), Subhendu Mahata (SUCOIC), Sanjay Bauri (BJMP), Ramkrishna Maji (IND), Sandip Kumar Dey (IND), Sunil Murmu (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 86.73%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 86.77%, while it was 87.48% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 323 polling stations in 251. Taldangra constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 264. In 2011 there were 245 polling stations.

EXTENT:

251. Taldangra constituency comprises of the following areas of Bankura district of West Bengal: 1. Bibarda, Fulmati, Harmasra, Khalgram, Panchmura and Taldangra GPs of CDB Taldangra 2. Brojarajpur and Gaurbazar GPs of CDB Indpur and 3. CDB Simlapal. It shares an inter-state border with Bankura.

The total area covered by Taldangra is 523 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Taldangra is: 22°57’32.8"N 87°04’13.8"E.

