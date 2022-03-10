Taleigao Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Taleigao seat in Goa. A total of 8 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Goa Assembly elections: Adv. Pundalik Namdeo Raiker (IND), Cecille Rodrigues (AAP), Tony Alfredo Rodrigues (INC), Dilip Kashinath Ghadi (IND), Jennifer Monserrate (BJP), Shivanand Harijan (IND), Joseph Licio Roncon (RGP), Shubhangi Deu Sawant (MGP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 75.38%, which is -5.71% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Jennifer Monserrate of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Taleigao results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.12 Taleigao (Plato de Taleigao; Taleiganv) (तलेइगाओ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Goa region and North Goa district of Goa. Taleigao is part of North Goa Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 1.77% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 89.57%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 28,855 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 13,744 were male and 15,111 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Taleigao in 2022 is: 1,099 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 27,864 eligible electors, of which 13,409 were male,14,455 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Goa Assembly elections, there were a total of 25,916 eligible electors, of which 12,857 were male, 13,059 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Taleigao in 2017 was 5. In 2012, there were 2 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Goa Assembly elections, Jennifer Monserrate of INC won in this seat defeating Dattaprasad Naik of BJP by a margin of 2,855 which was 12.66% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 51.13% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Jennifer A Monserrate of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Dattaprasad Madhukar Naik of BJP by a margin of 1,151 votes which was 5.48% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 50.88% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 12 Taleigao Assembly segment of the 1. North Goa Lok Sabha constituency. Shripad Yesso Naik of BJP won the North Goa Parliament seat defeating Girish Raya Chodankar of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the North Goa Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 5 contestants in the fray for this seat and 6 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Goa Assembly elections from Taleigao are: Adv. Pundalik Namdeo Raiker (IND), Cecille Rodrigues (AAP), Tony Alfredo Rodrigues (INC), Dilip Kashinath Ghadi (IND), Jennifer Monserrate (BJP), Shivanand Harijan (IND), Joseph Licio Roncon (RGP), Shubhangi Deu Sawant (MGP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Goa Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 75.38%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 81.09%, while it was 81.17% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Taleigao went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Goa Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.12 Taleigao Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 41. In 2012, there were 41 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.12 Taleigao comprises of the following areas of North Goa district of Goa: Sazas - Panaji (Municipal Council) - Ward No.1 to 7and Ward No. 12 of Panaji and Taleigaon Saza in Tiswadi Taluka.

A total of two Assembly constituencies in the state of Goa border Taleigao constituency, which are: Panaji, St. Cruz. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Taleigao is approximately 7 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Taleigao is: 15°27’47.9"N 73°48’51.5"E.

