Tali Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

20. Tali is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in West region of Arunachal Pradesh and falls in Kurungkumey district. Arunachal Pradesh is located in North East India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe.This constituency has 13,119 voters of which 6,190 are male and 6,929 are female and voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Tali, recorded a voter turnout of 76.58%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 74.68% and in 2009, 86.25% of Tali's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Arunachal Pradesh state Assembly elections, Markio Tado of INC won in this seat defeating NCP's candidate by a margin of 813 votes which was 9.32% of the total votes polled. Markio Tado polled a total of 8,722 (67.37%) votes.PPA's Markio Tado won this seat in the 2009 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 2713 (34.74%) votes. Markio Tado polled 7,809 which was 67.37% of the total votes polled.Tali went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: टाली (Hindi), তালি (Bangla), தாலி (Tamil), and టాలీ (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Hindi), অরুণাচল প্রদেশ (Bengali), अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Marathi), અરુણાચલ પ્રદેશ (Gujarati), அருணாச்சலப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil), అరుణాచల్ (Telugu), ಅರುಣಾಚಲ (Kannada), and അരുണാചൽപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).