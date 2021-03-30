politics

News18» News»Politics»Taliparamba Candidate List: Key Contests in Taliparamba Assembly Constituency of Kerala
Taliparamba Candidate List: Key Contests in Taliparamba Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Key candidates in Assembly elections 2021

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Taliparamba constituency are: M. V. Govindan of CPI(M), Abdul Rasheed V. P. of CONG, Gangadharan A.P of BJP

Taliparamba Assembly constituency in Kannur district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Taliparamba seat is part of the Kannur Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Malabar region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections James Mathew of CPM won from this seat beating Rajesh Nambiar of KECM by a margin of 40,617 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections James Mathew of CPM won from this this constituency defeating Adv Job Michel of KECM by a margin of 27,861 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Kannur Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Taliparamba Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls CPM led from this Assembly segment.

first published:March 30, 2021, 16:32 IST