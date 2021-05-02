Taliparamba Election Result 2021 Live Updates: M V Govindan Master of CPIM Leading

8. Taliparamba (तलिपरंबा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malabar region and Kannur district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Taliparamba is part of 2. Kannur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 4.61%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 95.41%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,13,096 eligible electors, of which 1,00,075 were male, 1,13,018 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Taliparamba in 2021 is 1129.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,97,568 eligible electors, of which 91,833 were male, 1,05,735 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,74,788 eligible electors, of which 79,316 were male, 95,472 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Taliparamba in 2016 was 1,880. In 2011, there were 1,195.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, James Mathew of CPIM won in this seat by defeating Rajesh Nambiar of KCM by a margin of 40,617 votes which was 25.39% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 56.95% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, James Mathew of CPIM won in this seat defeating Adv Job Michel of KCM by a margin of 27,861 votes which was 19.3% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 56.13% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 8. Taliparamba Assembly segment of Kannur Lok Sabha constituency. CPIM won the Kannur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPIM got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Kannur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 9 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Taliparamba are: M V Govindan Master (CPIM), A P Gangadharan (BJP), Adv V P Abdul Rasheed (INC), Abdul Rasheed S/O Ismail (IND), Govindan Karayapath (IND), C Balakrishnan Yadav (IND), Shijith K O P (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 80.94%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 80.98%, while it was 82.63% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 8. Taliparamba constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 165. In 2011 there were 161 polling stations.

EXTENT:

8. Taliparamba constituency comprises of the following areas of Kannur district of Kerala: Taliparamba Municipality and Chapparapadavu, Kurumathur, Kolacherry, Kuttiattoor, Malapattam, Mayyil, and Pariyaram Panchayats in Taliparamba Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Kannur.

The total area covered by Taliparamba is 297 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Taliparamba is: 12°02’06.7"N 75°24’32.4"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Taliparamba results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Kerala Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam