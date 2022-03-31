'Talk, Discuss & Solve': K’taka CM Bommai on Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw's Communal Divide Tweet

Responding to Biocon head Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw’s remarks about the alleged growing religious divide in Karnataka, State Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday appealed to all sections of society to observe restraint before going public on social issues and said that the matters can be resolved through discussions.

Asserting that Karnataka is “known for peace and tranquility", Bommai sought cooperation from people in maintaining “peace and progressiveness" in the state. He said, “Many issues are being debated in the state. Uniform has become mandatory, especially after the Karnataka High Court’s recent judgment. Relating to other issues, I only ask this to those who are concerned, we are leading our lives based on our respective personal beliefs. Everyone must work towards creating a peaceful atmosphere. Karnataka is known for peace and tranquility."

He continued, “Please maintain peace and harmony in public spaces and everyone must lend their cooperation for this. Karnataka is known for peace and progressiveness. Everyone must ensure that peace prevails. When some social issues crop up, people must talk together, discuss and solve it."

Mazumdar-Shaw’s tweet has drawn flak from the BJP as the party accused her of imposing personal and “politically colored" opinions and conflating them with India’s leadership in the Information technology and biotechnology sectors. BJP’s IT department in-charge Amit Malviya has posted a page of the rules, framed when the Congress was in power in Karnataka, and highlighted the part which said “no property, including land, building or sites situated near the institution shall be leased out to non-Hindus".

Along with the page, he tweeted, “Good to see Kiran Shaw wake up to the religious divide in Karnataka. Did she speak up when a belligerent minority sought to prioritise Hijab over education or Congress framed rules excluding non-Hindus from Hindu institutions. She helped Congress draft their manifesto. Explains?"

Good to see Kiran Shaw wake up to the religious divide in Karnataka. Did she speak up when a belligerent minority sought to prioritise Hijab over education or Congress framed rules excluding non-Hindus from Hindu institutions.She helped Congress draft their manifesto. Explains? pic.twitter.com/qFcQQYXhBt — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) March 31, 2022

Mazumdar-Shaw had tweeted on incidents of denial of permission to non-Hindu traders and vendors to carry on business around temples during annual temple fairs and religious events in some parts of Karnataka. “Karnataka has always forged inclusive economic development and we must not allow such communal exclusion- If ITBT became communal it would destroy our global leadership. @BSBommai please resolve this growing religious divide," she tweeted.

Karnataka has always forged inclusive economic development and we must not allow such communal exclusion- If ITBT became communal it would destroy our global leadership. @BSBommai please resolve this growing religious divide🙏 https://t.co/0PINcbUtwG— Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) March 30, 2022

Later, Mazumdar-Shaw called herself a proud Kannadiga and stated hat vested interests are hijacking the issue. Expressing confidence about CM Bommai resolving the issue, she tweeted, “Unfortunately, vested interests are hijacking the issue to political parties. I am confident our CM @BSBommai will resolve the matter peacefully. I am a proud kannadiga n don’t want to see these incidents detract from economic progress. All parties need to work towards this."

Unfortunately, vested interests are hijacking the issue to political parties. I am confident our CM @BSBommai will resolve the matter peacefully. I am a proud kannadiga n don’t want to see these incidents detract from economic progress. All parties need to work towards this.— Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) March 31, 2022

Further, stating that the media is very irresponsible in making this into a BJP issue, she said, “I am fully confident that the BJP Govt led by ?@BSBommai ? will resolve this issue."

The issue of denial of permission initially began as banners were placed during the annual Kaup Marigudi festival in Udupi district, which said non-Hindu vendors and traders should not be allowed entry, and the temple management paid heed to the request of certain pro-Hindu organisations. Later, similar banners were displayed at Padubidri temple festival also, and at a couple of temples in Dakshina Kannada district as well.

Some Hindu activists have submitted memoranda to officials in different parts of the State citing the Karnataka Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Act, 1997. When the matter came up in the Legislative Assembly recently, the BJP government sought to distance itself from it by citing a rule which states that no property, including land, building near the place of worship shall be leased to non-Hindus.

Also, recently some right wing groups have given a call to boycott halal meat, ahead of ‘varshadodaku’, the day after Ugadi when many communities in the state have a non-vegetarian feast. BJP national general secretary C T Ravi on Tuesday called halal food “economic jihad".

