Tambaram Candidate List: Key Contests in Tambaram Assembly Constituency of Tamil Nadu

Tambaram Assembly constituency in KANCHEEPURAM district of Tamil Nadu goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Tambaram seat is part of the Sriperumbudur Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Chennai region of Tamil Nadu.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Raja S R of DMK won from this seat beating Rajendran C of ADMK by a margin of 14,445 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections T. K. M. Chinneyah of ADMK won from this this constituency defeating S. R. Raja of DMK by a margin of 13,984 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Sriperumbudur Parliamentary constituency DMK was ahead in the Tambaram Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls ADMK led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Tambaram constituency are: T. K. M. Chinnayya of AIADMK, S. R. Raja of DMK, M. Karikalan of AMMK, Siva Ilango of MNM, Suresh Kumar of NTK