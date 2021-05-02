Tambaram Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

31. Tambaram (ताम्बरम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Kancheepuram district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Tambaram is part of 5. Sriperumbudur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.16%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.29%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 4,15,487 eligible electors, of which 2,06,679 were male, 2,08,754 female and 54 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Tambaram in 2021 is 1010.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 3,81,359 eligible electors, of which 1,90,968 were male, 1,90,361 female and 30 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,54,995 eligible electors, of which 1,29,224 were male, 1,25,771 female and 35 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Tambaram in 2016 was 140. In 2011, there were 140.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Raja S R of DMK won in this seat by defeating Rajendran C of AIADMK by a margin of 14,445 votes which was 6.14% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 43.27% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, T. K. M. Chinneyah of AIADMK won in this seat defeating S. R. Raja of DMK by a margin of 13,984 votes which was 7.85% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 51.45% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 31. Tambaram Assembly segment of Sriperumbudur Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Sriperumbudur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Sriperumbudur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 22 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 21 contestants and there were 16 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Tambaram are: Raja S R (DMK), Chinnaiyah T K M (AIADMK), Harikrishnan R (BSP), Abdulnazar P A (TNIK), Elango Siva (MNM), Kannairam (AMMK), Kamatchi U (AMAK), Sureshkumar T (NTK), Manojkumar A (SS), Ramu A (NDPSI), Venkatesan C (VTVTK), Justin Charles P (RPOIA), Anand Prabhu B (IND), Laksmanan N (IND), Kannairam B (IND), Krishna T V N H S R (IND), Sigamani S (IND), Sivaraman S (IND), Thangaraj V (IND), Balakrishnan G (IND), Rathinakumar R (IND), Venkatesan Balaji B (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 59.55%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 61.77%, while it was 69.93% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 31. Tambaram constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 417. In 2011 there were 253 polling stations.

EXTENT:

31. Tambaram constituency comprises of the following areas of Kancheepuram district of Tamil Nadu: Tambaram Taluk (Part) Kadaperi, Tiruvancheri, Mudichur, Kasbapuram, Vengapakkam, Agaramthen, Kovilancheri, Madurapakkam and Moolacheri villages. Tambaram (M), Chitlapakkam (TP), Sembakkam (TP), Madambakkam (TP), Perungalathur (TP) and Peerkankaranai (TP).. It shares an inter-state border with Kancheepuram.

The total area covered by Tambaram is 66 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Tambaram is: 12°54’33.5"N 80°07’40.8"E.

