Tamei Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: NPF is leading at 12 PM

Live election results updates of Tamei seat in Manipur. A total of 4 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections: Awangbow Newmai (NPF), Z. Kikhonbou Newmai (NPP), Gn. Kumuiteung (Dr. Aku) (INC), Wilubou Newmai (BJP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 85.11%, which is -3.6% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Awangbow Newmai of NPF in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.52 Tamei (तामेई) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Hills region and Tamenglong district of Manipur. Tamei is part of Outer Manipur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Tribe.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.05%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 37599 eligible electors in this Assembly segment, of which 18,422 were male and 19,177 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Tamei in 2019 was: 1,041 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 36,427 eligible electors, of which 17,925 were male,18,502 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Manipur Assembly elections, there were a total of 31,149 eligible electors, of which 15,336 were male, 15,813 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Tamei in 2017 was 66. In 2012, there were 53 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Manipur Assembly elections, Awangbow Newmai of NPF won in this seat defeating Z Kikhonbou Newmai of BJP by a margin of 747 which was 2.31% of the total votes cast for the seat. NPF had a vote share of 49.34% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Z Kikhonbou Newmai of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Awangbow Newmai of MSCP by a margin of 1,398 votes which was 6.09% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 47.79% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NPF got the most number of votes in the 52 Tamei Assembly segment of the 2. Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency. Lorho S. Pfoze of NPF won the Outer Manipur Parliament seat defeating Houlim Shokhopao Mate of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, NPF got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Outer Manipur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 4 contestants in the fray for this seat and 4 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections from Tamei are: Awangbow Newmai (NPF), Z. Kikhonbou Newmai (NPP), Gn. Kumuiteung (Dr. Aku) (INC), Wilubou Newmai (BJP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 85.11%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 88.71%, while it was 73.75% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Tamei went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Manipur Assembly elections 2022 on Saturday, March 5, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.52 Tamei Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 82. In 2012, there were 63 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.52 Tamei comprises of the following areas of Tamenglong district of Manipur:

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Manipur border Tamei constituency, which are: Jiribam, Tadubi, Kangpokpi, Saitu, Tamenglong, Nungba. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Cachar and Dima Hasao districts of Assam and Peren district of Nagaland.

The total area covered by Tamei is approximately 20849 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Tamei is: 25°06’05.8"N 93°32’55.0"E.

