Tamil Director Lashes Out at Rajinikanth, Calls the Superstar an 'Outsider'
Director Bharthiraja's statement comes in the wake of tweets and video by the Tamil superstar showing policemen getting beaten up by protesters. on Twitter, Rajinikanth said that violence against policemen was a grave danger to the country.
File photo of Tamil superstar Rajinikanth. (Image: PTI Photo/ R Senthil Kumar)
Chennai: Tamil film director Bharthiraja launched a scathing attack on actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth on Monday, calling him an outsider.
This is the director’s second attack in Rajnikanth in recent times.
"The entire state protested in a peaceful manner yet you (Rajinikanth) choose to defame our protests. You never once spoke on Sri Lankan Tamil issue, neutrino project, or even when the Cauvery issue was at its peak. Why do you chose to speak now?” he said.
“The attack on policemen was done by some vested interest who wanted to divert attention from the issue. We condemn the attack. Even the policemen is a Tamilian," he added.
He also said that if Rajinikanth doesn’t thinking before speaking, then he will be sidelined by the people of Tamil Nadu. The director's statement comes in the wake of tweets and video showing policemen getting beaten up by protesters. on Twitter, Rajinikanth said that violence against policemen was a grave danger to the country.
Bharthiraja, who also protested near MA Chidambaram stadium demanding that IPL matches be boycotted in Chennai, has attacked Rajinikanth earlier as well, questioning his silence when there was violence against Tamilians in Karnataka.
While he is always being criticised for being an outsider, Rajinikanth has maintained he is a Tamilian. Rajinikanth had in May 2017 claimed he is a true Tamilian. During a phot-op with his fan club, he said: "I lived in Karnataka for 23 years and in Tamil Nadu for 43 years. Although I came as a Marathi from Karnataka, you people nurtured me, made me a true Tamilian.”
| Edited by: Ashish Yechury
