English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tamil Film Stars Join Cauvery Protests, Rajinikanth Asks CSK to Sport Black Bands
Objecting to the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) matches in the state, Rajinikanth said, "It would be an embarrassment if we celebrate IPL while common people are thirsty. I implore the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) players to at least sport black bands over the issue," he said.
Chennai: Top names from Tamil Nadu’s film fraternity joined the ongoing Cauvery protests on Sunday and urged the BJP-led Centre to set up the Cauvery Management Board (CMB).
While actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan participated in a protest organised by various film bodies, his cinematic and political rival Rajinikanth addressed reporters outside his residence.
“Tamil Nadu is demanding in one voice — set up the Cauvery Management Board. I urge the Prime Minister to take necessary steps,” the actor said.
Objecting to the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) matches in the state, Rajinikanth said, "It would be an embarrassment if we celebrate IPL while common people are thirsty. I implore the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) players to at least sport black bands over the issue," he said.
Asked if his stand would affect the revenue of his films in Karnataka, the actor said, "I am agitating for the right cause."
Soon after addressing reporters, the actor left to join his film industry colleagues at the Valluvarkottam protest where he shared the stage with Haasan, Vijay, Nasser, Vishal, Ilaiyaraaja and son-in-law Dhanush among others.
Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC), South Indian Artistes' Association (SIAA), Film Employees' Federation of South India (FEFSI) and a distributors' association are taking part in the protest. It has also been organised to demand the closure of the Sterlite Copper plant in Tuticorin, against which the locals have been staging protests, citing health reasons.
Tamil Nadu has moved a contempt plea in the Supreme Court, seeking action against the Centre for allegedly failing to form the Cauvery Management Board and the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee within six weeks as ordered by the court on February 16.
In the plea, Tamil Nadu has said the central government was bound to give effect to the judgment by framing a scheme to put in place the CMB and the CWRC within six weeks.
On February 16, the Supreme Court raised the 270 tmcft share of Cauvery water for Karnataka by 14.75 tmcft and reduced Tamil Nadu's share, while compensating it by allowing extraction of 10 tmcft groundwater from the river basin, saying the issue of drinking water has to be placed on a "higher pedestal".
With the apex court's verdict, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and the Union Territory of Puducherry would be annually entitled to 404.25 tmcft, 284.75 tmcft, 30 tmcft and 7 tmcft of Cauvery water, respectively, out of the total of 740 tmcft.
The court had granted six weeks time to the Centre to formulate a scheme to ensure compliance of its 465-page judgement on the decades-old Cauvery dispute, which modified the CWDT award of 2007 and made it clear that it will not be extending time for this on any ground.
Also Watch
While actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan participated in a protest organised by various film bodies, his cinematic and political rival Rajinikanth addressed reporters outside his residence.
“Tamil Nadu is demanding in one voice — set up the Cauvery Management Board. I urge the Prime Minister to take necessary steps,” the actor said.
Objecting to the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) matches in the state, Rajinikanth said, "It would be an embarrassment if we celebrate IPL while common people are thirsty. I implore the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) players to at least sport black bands over the issue," he said.
Asked if his stand would affect the revenue of his films in Karnataka, the actor said, "I am agitating for the right cause."
Soon after addressing reporters, the actor left to join his film industry colleagues at the Valluvarkottam protest where he shared the stage with Haasan, Vijay, Nasser, Vishal, Ilaiyaraaja and son-in-law Dhanush among others.
Chennai: Rajinikanth, Kamal Hassan and Dhanush take part in protest over demand for formation of #CauveryMangementBoard pic.twitter.com/HCY7RTiGLv
— ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2018
Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC), South Indian Artistes' Association (SIAA), Film Employees' Federation of South India (FEFSI) and a distributors' association are taking part in the protest. It has also been organised to demand the closure of the Sterlite Copper plant in Tuticorin, against which the locals have been staging protests, citing health reasons.
Tamil Nadu has moved a contempt plea in the Supreme Court, seeking action against the Centre for allegedly failing to form the Cauvery Management Board and the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee within six weeks as ordered by the court on February 16.
In the plea, Tamil Nadu has said the central government was bound to give effect to the judgment by framing a scheme to put in place the CMB and the CWRC within six weeks.
On February 16, the Supreme Court raised the 270 tmcft share of Cauvery water for Karnataka by 14.75 tmcft and reduced Tamil Nadu's share, while compensating it by allowing extraction of 10 tmcft groundwater from the river basin, saying the issue of drinking water has to be placed on a "higher pedestal".
With the apex court's verdict, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and the Union Territory of Puducherry would be annually entitled to 404.25 tmcft, 284.75 tmcft, 30 tmcft and 7 tmcft of Cauvery water, respectively, out of the total of 740 tmcft.
The court had granted six weeks time to the Centre to formulate a scheme to ensure compliance of its 465-page judgement on the decades-old Cauvery dispute, which modified the CWDT award of 2007 and made it clear that it will not be extending time for this on any ground.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
-
Thursday 05 April , 2018
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
Friday 06 April , 2018 Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Thursday 05 April , 2018 Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|4
|India
|6
|2
|3
|11
|1
|Australia
|23
|20
|24
|67
|2
|England
|17
|17
|6
|40
|3
|Canada
|7
|11
|8
|26
|5
|Scotland
|4
|6
|8
|18
|6
|South Africa
|4
|0
|3
|7
|7
|New Zealand
|3
|5
|5
|13
|8
|Wales
|3
|3
|2
|8
|9
|Cyprus
|2
|0
|2
|4
|10
|Malaysia
|2
|0
|1
|3
|11
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|12
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|12
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|0
|1
|12
|Uganda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|15
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|16
|Bangladesh
|0
|1
|0
|1
|16
|Jamaica
|0
|1
|0
|1
|16
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|16
|Samoa
|0
|1
|0
|1
|16
|Trinidad And Tobago
|0
|1
|0
|1
|21
|Kenya
|0
|0
|2
|2
|22
|Fiji
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|26
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Malta
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Nauru
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Nigeria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Singapore
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Tollywood Actress Sri Reddy Goes Topless Against Casting Couch, Taken Into Police Custody
- Quantico: It's Karaoke Time For Priyanka Chopra, Marlee Matlin, Russell Tovey and Alan Powell
- IPL 2018, Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils, Live Streaming, When & Where to Watch, TV Timings IST
- Twitter Suspends One Million Accounts For Promoting Terrorism
- Avengers: Infinity War Is An Event Of Cosmic Proportions & The Biggest Film Of Our Generation