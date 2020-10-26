News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister R Doraikkannu, Who Tested Covid-19 Positive, Critically Ill, Says Hospital

Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister R. Doraikkannu, (Image: Twitter)

Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister R. Doraikkannu, (Image: Twitter)

Maintaining the functions of his vital organs continues to be a challenge considering his comorbidities, Executive Director of the hospital Dr Aravindan Selvaraj said in a bulletin.

Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister R Doraikkannu, undergoing treatment for "severe COVID-19 pneumonia and its complications", continues to be critically ill, the hospital in Chennai where he is admitted said on Monday. The 72-year-old minister is on "maximal life support", the Kauvery Hospital said.

Maintaining the functions of his vital organs continues to be a challenge considering his comorbidities, Executive Director of the hospital Dr Aravindan Selvaraj said in a bulletin. "He is on maximal life support and his response to the treatment over the next 24 hours will determine the prognosis (likely developments vis-a-vis the illness)," he said.

Doraikkannu was admitted to the hospital on October 13 after he complained of unease and breathlessness and had tested positive for the virus. Chief Minister K Palaniswami visited the hospital on Sunday and Doraikkannu's cabinet colleagues paid a visit to the hospital today too.


