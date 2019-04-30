Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker Issues Showcause Notice to Three AIADMK MLAs

Tamil Nadu assembly speaker P Dhanapal has issued notices to three AIADMK MLAs days after Tamil Nadu chief whip S Rajendran submitted recommendations to him against the legislators for ‘anti-party activities’.MLAs E Rathinasabapathy, VT Kalaiselvan and A Prabhu had expressed their support to rival AMMK’s general secretary Dhinakaran.Dhanapal met with law minister C V Shanmugam and Rajendran on April 26 to discuss the matter of issuing notices to the rebel MLAs.The three MLAs will have to respond to the issued notice within 15 days and then it would left to the prerogative of the speaker to take a call based on the replies filed by them.This development comes at a time as the state is gearing up for the by-poll results scheduled to be declared on May 23.This will also be the second time in two years that Dhanapal has issued notices to the MLAs to decide whether the disqualification law should be invoked against them.In September 2017, Dhanapal had issued notices to 18 MLAs who supported TTV Dhinakaran and submitted a memorandum to the governor of Tamil Nadu seeking a new ChiefMinister.AIADMK has been surviving in power on a thin majority and the outcome of the by-elections will decide the future of this government.So far, the AIADMK has 113 MLAs and should win at least five of the 22 bypolls to get the magic number of 118 and continue in power till 2021.