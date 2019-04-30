English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker Issues Showcause Notice to Three AIADMK MLAs
MLAs E Rathinasabapathy, VT Kalaiselvan and A Prabhu had expressed their support to rival AMMK’s general secretary Dhinakaran.
File photo of Tamil Nadu speaker P Dhanapal.
Loading...
Chennai: Tamil Nadu assembly speaker P Dhanapal has issued notices to three AIADMK MLAs days after Tamil Nadu chief whip S Rajendran submitted recommendations to him against the legislators for ‘anti-party activities’.
MLAs E Rathinasabapathy, VT Kalaiselvan and A Prabhu had expressed their support to rival AMMK’s general secretary Dhinakaran.
Dhanapal met with law minister C V Shanmugam and Rajendran on April 26 to discuss the matter of issuing notices to the rebel MLAs.
The three MLAs will have to respond to the issued notice within 15 days and then it would left to the prerogative of the speaker to take a call based on the replies filed by them.
This development comes at a time as the state is gearing up for the by-poll results scheduled to be declared on May 23.
This will also be the second time in two years that Dhanapal has issued notices to the MLAs to decide whether the disqualification law should be invoked against them.
In September 2017, Dhanapal had issued notices to 18 MLAs who supported TTV Dhinakaran and submitted a memorandum to the governor of Tamil Nadu seeking a new Chief
Minister.
AIADMK has been surviving in power on a thin majority and the outcome of the by-elections will decide the future of this government.
So far, the AIADMK has 113 MLAs and should win at least five of the 22 bypolls to get the magic number of 118 and continue in power till 2021.
MLAs E Rathinasabapathy, VT Kalaiselvan and A Prabhu had expressed their support to rival AMMK’s general secretary Dhinakaran.
Dhanapal met with law minister C V Shanmugam and Rajendran on April 26 to discuss the matter of issuing notices to the rebel MLAs.
The three MLAs will have to respond to the issued notice within 15 days and then it would left to the prerogative of the speaker to take a call based on the replies filed by them.
This development comes at a time as the state is gearing up for the by-poll results scheduled to be declared on May 23.
This will also be the second time in two years that Dhanapal has issued notices to the MLAs to decide whether the disqualification law should be invoked against them.
In September 2017, Dhanapal had issued notices to 18 MLAs who supported TTV Dhinakaran and submitted a memorandum to the governor of Tamil Nadu seeking a new Chief
Minister.
AIADMK has been surviving in power on a thin majority and the outcome of the by-elections will decide the future of this government.
So far, the AIADMK has 113 MLAs and should win at least five of the 22 bypolls to get the magic number of 118 and continue in power till 2021.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: India Doesn't Tolerate Lies, Says Smriti Irani
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: I'm Not Nervous; Know I've Worked Very Hard, Says Priya Dutt
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: It Is An Important Day, It Comes Once In 5 Years, So Please Use It Well, Says Kangana Ranaut
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Want Peace To Prevail, Says Aamir Khan
War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: India Doesn't Tolerate Lies, Says Smriti Irani
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: I'm Not Nervous; Know I've Worked Very Hard, Says Priya Dutt
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: It Is An Important Day, It Comes Once In 5 Years, So Please Use It Well, Says Kangana Ranaut
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Want Peace To Prevail, Says Aamir Khan
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tottenham Hotspur vs Ajax Amsterdam, Champions League: Preview, Live Stream And Prediction
- Catch The Cricket Fever With These Five Diverse Cricket Games On Android
- Bharat Song Chashni is Salman Khan's Love Ballad for Katrina Kaif
- Arya Stark's Iconic 'Not Today' Scene from 'Game of Thrones' is Now a Relatable Desi Meme
- Maruti Suzuki Ertiga With 1.5-litre Diesel Engine Launched in India at Rs 9.86 Lakh
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results