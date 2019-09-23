Tamil Nadu Billboard Death: AIADMK Ally Says Techie's Death Was Her Fate as Family Awaits Justice

Chennai: It’s been more than 11 days since a young techie lost her life after an illegal banner fell on her, but the former councillor of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) who had erected the banner for his son’s wedding is yet to be arrested.

Meanwhile, the Vijayakanth-led Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) which is an ally of the ruling camp said fate had played its role in 23-year-old Subashree’s death and Opposition parties in Tamil Nadu were blowing the incident out of proportion.

DMDK treasurer Premalatha, wife of the actor-turned-politician, said, “This is nothing but coincidence. Nowadays, everyone puts up banners. But it was her fate that she had to travel on that particular stretch when the billboard fell and she lost her life after coming under the wheels of a water lorry that was behind her.”

On Monday, the Madras High Court came down heavily on the Chennai Corporation and police officers for not having initiated any action against errant officials responsible for Subashree’s death. The court also asked the Tamil Nadu government to respond to the matter by September 25.

On September 12, Subhashree, was returning home when she fell off her two-wheeler after a temporary hoarding erected by AIADMK leader C Jeyagopal fell on her. A water tanker that was behind her ran over her and she died on the spot. The tanker driver and the owner of shop that made the flex boards were arrested, but the person who had erected the banner is on the run.

Two FIRs have been registered against Jeyagopal, but according to police officers, he is untraceable. Jeyagopal got himself admitted to a private hospital after he reportedly complained of chest pain, but officers said they were not able to find him in the hospital.

Meanwhile, Subashree’s family members are only waiting to see Jeyagopal arrested. Her father Ravi R told News 18 the culture of putting up flexes should be banned in the state.

“The daughter’s death was not an accident. It happened after some locals installed the banner in the centre of the road. Even three-four days after the function came to an end, the accused did not remove the banner. My daughter was coming home from work when the banner fell on her two-wheeler. She skid and a tanker ran her over. This banner culture should be stopped in the state so that no innocent lives are lost like this. This will ensure justice to my daughter,” Ravi told News18.

Subashree’s mother is inconsolable. “Whoever is responsible for Subashree's death should be arrested. Why should the flex board company owner be arrested? It’s their business. Whoever erected banners should be held responsible. Why hasn't the government taken any action against the person who put up the banners? Why can’t the state government arrest him? Just because it happened to us, the issue is not receiving its due attention. Had the same incident happened with a politician, would the authorities have handled it in the same way?” she asked.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.