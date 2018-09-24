Tamil Nadu BJP Chief 'Nominates' PM Modi for Nobel Peace Prize

BJP's Tamil Nadu unit President Tamilisai Soundararjan on Monday said she has 'nominated' Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Nobel Peace Prize for launching the "world's largest" health scheme.Her husband, Professor Dr P Soundarajan, head of department and senior consultant in Nephrology at a private university, has also nominated Modi for Nobel, a press release from the state BJP chief's office said."Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been nominated for Nobel Peace Prize 2019 for launching the world's largest health care scheme Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana- Ayushman Bharat by Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan..." the release said.The "path-breaking initiative" of the "visionary" Prime Minister, launched Sunday, will transform the lives of millions of people, especially the underprivileged and vulnerable, it said."The last date for Nomination for Nobel Peace Prize 2019 is January 31, 2019. The nomination processes start in September each year. University Professors and Members of Parliament among others can also nominate our Prime Minister," the release added.Modi rolled out the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY)-Ayushman Bharat, and had termed it a "game-changer initiative to serve the poor".It was the 'biggest' government-sponsored healthcare scheme in the world, he had said, adding "the number of beneficiaries is almost equal to the population of Canada, Mexico and the US taken together."