Tamil Nadu BJP Condoles Death of Last Crowned Prince in Independent India

  • IANS Chennai
  • Last Updated: May 26, 2020, 12:03 AM IST
Ninety-two-year-old Murugadoss Theerthapathi, the last crowned prince of Singampatti Zamin passed away at his palace late on Sunday night.

Condoling the death of Theerthapathi, Tamil Nadu BJP President L. Murugan said the former was the last crowned prince of independent India.

The Singampatti Zamin, now under Tenkasi district was one of the 72 polygars under the Madurai Nayaks.

The family has constructed several temples including the Sorimuthu Ayyanar temple in Karayar.


