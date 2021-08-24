Tamil Nadu BJP Gen Secy Raghavan Resigns After Sting Video Shows Him on 'Inappropriate Call' with Woman

BJP spokesperson and longtime party member KT Raghavan resigned from all party posts after a social media video released by YouTuber Madan Ravichandran allegedly showed him on an “inappropriate video call" with a woman.

Raghavan has denied the allegations and said he will take legal action. “Dharma will win,” said Raghavan in a social media post announcing his resignation. The spokesperson said he’s had a conversation with state BJP leader K Annamalai.

Ravichandran has claimed that the release of the video had the assent of Annamalai. The Youtuber displayed a WhatsApp chat in which the BJP state leader said the video should be released if it is believed that there is justice to be won for the woman.

In a detailed statement to the press, Annamalai said he was well aware of the videos beforehand but did not act because Madan “had conditioned that the party should punish Raghavan".

After repeatedly saying that he would not take action against Raghavan on the basis of videos, the YouTuber had released the clips, Annamalai said in the statement. “I’m sure Raghavan would emerge out of this and clear his name,” the BJP added.

Ravichandran had been a television journalist in the state before he began his own YouTube channel that conducted fiery debates. His Channel Madan’s diary, has 1.41 lakh subscribers.

Raghavan, a lawyer by profession, had been a spokesperson for the party for years now. He was also the state General Secretary-BJP. Besides appearing on television debates, he has been involved in party building work in the Kanchipuram district off Chennai for several years.

