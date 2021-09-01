CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBossOTT#Coronavirus#Afghanistan#IndvsEng#Paralympics
Home » News » Politics » Tamil Nadu BJP Leader Slams State Govt's Ban On Ganesh Chathurthi Procession; Calls Move 'Anti-Hindu'
1-MIN READ

Tamil Nadu BJP Leader Slams State Govt's Ban On Ganesh Chathurthi Procession; Calls Move 'Anti-Hindu'

BJP leader H Raja slammed Tamil Nadu government's move to ban Ganesh Chathurthi gatherings in view of Covid-19. (Image: @HRajaBJP/ Twitter)

BJP leader H Raja slammed Tamil Nadu government's move to ban Ganesh Chathurthi gatherings in view of Covid-19. (Image: @HRajaBJP/ Twitter)

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday decided to stop people from carrying Lord Ganesha statues in processions to immerse them in the sea and other waterbodies across the state.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader H.Raja on Wednesday called the state government’s order on disallowing processions during Ganesh Chathurthi as “anti-hindu”. Asking Chief Minister Stalin to stop interfering in Hindu practices, Raja asked, “why can’t they allow Ganesh Chaturthi while they allowed the processions during the non-hindu festivals that happened recently?”

BJP State President Annamalai echoed Raja’s opinion saying, “they can impose some restrictions, but it’s not acceptable when the festival is fully restricted."

In an attempt to control coronavirus spread in the state, the Tamilnadu government on Monday decided to stop people from carrying Lord Ganesha statues in processions to immerse them in the sea and other waterbodies across the state. The detailed statement on the general Covid lockdown restrictions also stated that people can celebrate the festival at their homes and they will be allowed to immerse that idol at the nearby water bodies as capacity of individuals and not as association/ group.

A fringe group named Hindu Makkal Katchi after condemning the ruling party, warned that they will approach the matter legally, or will go forward and install idols and hold processions against the government’s order.

RELATED NEWS

However, a DMK leader said that the directions to not allow processions and gatherings were given by the Union government. Even the BJP government in Karnataka didn’t allow Muharram and Ganesh Chathurti festivities," he said.

It is to be noted that AIADMK, BJP’s ally, had also restricted religious gatherings and Ganesh Chathurthi processions back when the party was in power last year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:September 01, 2021, 22:42 IST