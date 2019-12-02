Tamil Nadu BJP Seeks Disciplinary Action Against State Leader BT Arasakumar for Praising MK Stalin

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu unit of BJP on Monday sought disciplinary action against state vice-president BT Arasakumar after a video of him went viral, where he was heard saying that a ripe time would come when DMK president M K Stalin would become chief minister of the state.

Taking serious note of the matter, the party state unit has sent a report to the BJP high command seeking disciplinary action against Arasakumar.

The press release issued by the party’s state general secretary KS Narendran further stated that Arasakumar will be barred from participating in media debates or any BJP event till the party high command decides on action to be taken against Arasakumar.

Responding to the controversy, Arasakumar said, “I have written an explanation and sent the letter to the high command-- Muralidhar Rao.. I will accept whatever decision my party takes. I am and will remain a BJP cadre. Never do I intend to join the DMK. I attended a function of the DMK Cadre. Those who spoke before me said Stalin is the future CM. My speech was on how there is still time for that to happen. I have explained the turn of events to them.”

Arasakumar was in Pudukottai district to attend the wedding ceremony of a DMK cadre presided by Stalin, where a host of party leaders from DMK and Congress were present.

In his brief speech at the function, which has gone viral in the social media, Kumar said after late AIADMK Supremo and former Chief Minister M G Ramachandran, it was a leader like Stalin that he would look upto.

Kumar went on to say that if the DMK leader wanted to become Chief Minister it would have happened over night.

"He would have gone to Koovathur and have become Chief Minister in one night", he said in an apparent reference to private beach resort in Koovathur near Chennai, where over 100 AIADMK MLAs supporting then AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala were put up, ahead of a floor test in 2017.

"Ripe time will come, things will take place automatically. Thalapathi (as Stalin is called by his followers) will ascend the (Chief Minister's) throne," he said.​

