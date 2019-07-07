Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Tamil Nadu Buses Found Bearing Instructions in Hindi; DMK Calls It ‘Hindi Imposition’

An official of the transport department said the stickers with Hindi words in the government buses were removed before they were made operational for public.

News18.com

Updated:July 7, 2019, 8:49 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Tamil Nadu Buses Found Bearing Instructions in Hindi; DMK Calls It ‘Hindi Imposition’
Photos of state transport buses bearing instructions in Hindi. (Credit: Twitter@KanimozhiDMK)
Loading...

New Delhi: Even as the language row continued to rage in southern states, new state transport buses in Tamil Nadu were found bearing stickers that read in Hindi.

In a bid to improve public transport, the Tamil Nadu State Road Transport Corporation (TNSTC) and Metropolitan Transport Corporation of Chennai (MTC) have jointly added 500 buses to the fleet.

However, with the buses having instructions for passengers in Hindi, leaders of opposition parties have called it the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) government’s gradual move towards ‘imposition of Hindi’.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)’s Thoothukkudi MP Kanizmohi Karunanidhi said it was attempt to reduce the importance of Tamil in the state. She also lashed out at the AIADMK dispensation for competing with the Centre in imposing Hindi and put out a tweet in this regard.

“Already the Union government has tried to impose Hindi here. Now, the Edappadi K Palaniswami-led AIADMK government is trying the same. The DMK strongly condemns this,” Kanimozhi was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

The Hindi-reading stickers have already gone viral on social media. However, an official of the transport department said the stickers with Hindi words in the government buses have already been removed.

“No government buses have Hindi instructions in Tamil Nadu. As the new buses were manufactured in other states, they had Hindi stickers. We removed that before the buses were used by public,” read a statement from the department.

Weeks ago, the DMK had strongly registered its protest against a three-language proposal in the draft National Education Policy that made teaching Hindi mandatory in non-Hindi speaking states. Soon after, the Centre dropped the contentious clause from the draft.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram