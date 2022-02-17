Tamil Nadu Civic Polls: Another DMK Candidate Dies of Heart Attack in Erode District

A 52-year-old DMK candidate for the urban local body elections in Tamil Nadu died apparently due to a heart attack here on Thursday, officials said. Azhagesan alias Sittu Reddy, a candidate for Ward 2 of Ammapet Town Panchayat in the district's Bhavani taluk, died due to a sudden heart attack. This is the second death of a DMK candidate in Erode district in the last two days.

According to State Election Commission (SEC) officials, Azhagesan filed his nomination for the ward and his candidature was also accepted. Officials said he developed chest pain on Thursday morning and was rushed to a private hospital in Bhoodapadi village and was further referred to another private hospital in Anthiyur.

Doctors said he had died on the way to the hospital. After informing election officials, they recorded the death of the candidate and said no election for Ward 2 in Ammapet would be conducted on February 19. A fresh date to hold an election for the particular ward will be announced later by the SEC.

The body was taken to his house by his family members and other DMK members of the area by noon. Earlier, 51-year-old Ayyappan, who was the DMK candidate for Athani Ward 3 in Anthiyur taluk, died of a heart attack on Wednesday.

