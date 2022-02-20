Tamil Nadu Civic Polls: Chaos Ensues As Union Minister Murugan Turns Up At Poll Booth To Find His Vote Cast

A Twitter storm erupted in Tamil Nadu after state BJP President K Annamalai alleged that the vote of Union minister of state L Murugan had been cast by another voter. Murugan, said Annamalai, had turned up at his polling booth only to find out that his vote has already been cast.

In his, Tweet Annamalai said: “Polling officials have allowed Hon’ble Min Shri L Murugan avl to vote now..”

Annamalai said the mistake has been reciprocated only after a protest by the state BJP President and others.

Polling officials and local police however say there was no sabotage involved, and that the polling officer at the booth in Anna Nagar in Chennai marked against the name of the Union minister when a man named P Murugan had come to vote.

Hence, when the Union minister turned up to vote, the officers at the register were unable to reconcile how the record showed that he has already voted.

Briefly, there was confusion and BJP workers present at the booth began to agitate. Election officials launched a quick probe to find the cause and enabled the minister to exercise his franchise.

At around 6:35 p.m. Murugan Tweeted that he has finally cast his vote.

Tamil Nadu went to polls today to elect councilors, mayors, and other local body administrators in what pollsters termed as a significant test to the ruling DMK’s on-ground popularity. Polling was largely peaceful with minor scuffles and instances of EVMs getting repaired.

