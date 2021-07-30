CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home» News» Politics» Tamil Nadu CM Directs Withdrawal of Defamation Cases Against Media Outlets
1-MIN READ

Tamil Nadu CM Directs Withdrawal of Defamation Cases Against Media Outlets

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin ordered repealing of all defamation cases filed against media outlets during the AIADMK rule. (File photo: ANI)

The cases were filed between 2012 and February 2021 against editors, printers and publishers of newspapers and television channels when the AIADMK was in power.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday ordered withdrawal of 90 defamation cases against journalists, dailies and television channels. Fulfilling DMK’s poll promise that “all defamatory cases filed against journalists out of vengeance" would be withdrawn, Stalin ordered dropping of 90 libel cases, an official release here said.

The English dailies The Hindu, The Times of India, The Economic Times, Tamil newspapers Dinamalar, DMK organ Murasoli, Dinakaran and Tamil magazines Ananda Vikatan, Junior Vikatan and Nakkeran faced such cases.

The television channels were Puthiya Thalaimurai, News 7, Kalaignar Tholaikatchi, Sathiyam, Captain, NDTV and Times Now.

first published:July 30, 2021, 00:00 IST