News18» News»Politics»Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami Announces Free 2GB/day Data Cards for Students to Facilitate Online Classes
1-MIN READ

Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami Announces Free 2GB/day Data Cards for Students to Facilitate Online Classes

File photo of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (PTI)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Sunday announced issuance of free data card for college students.

In a statement issued here, Palaniswami said owing to Covid-19 pandemic, the colleges are holding online classes for students.

In order to enable the students to attend the online classes, the government has decided to give free data cards with usage capacity of 2 GB per day between January to April.

Palaniswami said the data cards will be issued to about 9.69 lakh students studying in the government and government assisted colleges by the Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu Ltd. (Elcot), a state government undertaking.


