MK Stalin Unveils His Dream Project 'Naan Mudhalvan' in Chennai. Here Are the Highlights

As Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader MK Stalin celebrated his 69th birthday on March 1, he unveiled his dream project ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ at a function at the Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai yesterday. Addressing the launch of the project, the Chief Minister said, ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ project is his dream project and also said that the project aims to make students and youth ‘The First’.

Here are the Highlights of ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ Project:

As per the official release, the main objective of the ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ project is to equip 10 lakh youth across Tamil Nadu annually with education, knowledge, skills and energy that will help them realise their talents for the benefit of the country.

The new project is a skill development and guidance programme for school and college students, as well as the youth of Tamil Nadu to be successful not only in their studies but also in life.

The highlight is to identify and further promote the individual talents of the government and government-aided school, college, and university students. While students will be guided on what to study next, where to study, and how to study.

Training will be given on how to write in English, speak fluently and prepare for the interview with specialised training to gain individual skills in Tamil. Training classes like coding, robotics will be conducted for school students with the current technological development.

Summer special classes will be conducted with outstanding achievers from a particular field. Psychiatrists and health practitioners will offer guidance on nutrition, as well as train on physical fitness, manners, socialising and overall development of the student’s personality.

Awareness about Tamil culture and heritage will be created among the students. Training will be offered through both in-person and virtual sessions, and a guidance bureau will be created in every school in the state.

A mentoring centre will be set up in each school. For this, a separate curriculum will be developed and a series of classes will be conducted for students studying from classes 9 to 12.

A system of mentoring will be introduced for students studying in government schools with alumni. The scheme will facilitate the teaching of foreign languages to the college students of their choice to ensure employment abroad. Government Vocational Training Centers will be upgraded to Industry 4.0 standard.

Admission to top institutions/reputed universities/skill development institutes in the country will be ensured through this series of training according to the qualifications and interests of the students. Jobs in Tamil Nadu government departments and institutions, central government jobs, jobs in other States will be published as announcements under the ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme and training will be coordinated. Trained beneficiaries will be constantly monitored for employment and its continuation. In addition, integrated employment camps will be conducted based on the needs.

A portal will be created containing all the details of this ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ project. Under the direct supervision of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, the Special Program Implementation Department will coordinate the new project.

It has been reported that a committee headed by the District Collectors will implement the scheme in 20 districts respectively. The website naanmudhalvan.tnschools.gov.in has also been launched by Chief Minister MK Stalin during the event.

