Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami Greets PM Modi for BJP's 'Magnificent Victory' in Lok Sabha Polls

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami Thursday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the BJP's "magnificent victory" in the Lok Sabha elections.The AIADMK Joint Coordinator's congratulatory message to Modi came amidst the counting trends pointing to the BJP-led NDA retaining power at the Centre comfortably."I congratulate you on the magnificent victory in the General Elections. The people of our country have honoured you with a second consecutive term," Palaniswami said."I wish you and the Government of India under your stewardship the very best," he said in a letter to Modi, a copy of which was released to media here.AIADMK and BJP besides others including DMDK and PMK, had faced the April 18 Lok sabha polls in Tamil Nadu as allies.However, as per trends available, the alliance appeared to be heading for a rout in the state with AIADMK's arch rival DMK leading in 35 of the 38 seats.The AIADMK had won 37 seats in the 2014 elections which it had contested alone under the leadership of its supremo late Jayalalithaa.