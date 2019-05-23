English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami Greets PM Modi for BJP's 'Magnificent Victory' in Lok Sabha Polls
The AIADMK Joint Coordinator's congratulatory message to Modi came amidst the counting trends pointing to the BJP-led NDA retaining power at the Centre comfortably.
File photo of PM Modi with Tamil Nadu chief minister K Palaniswami.(Image: PTI)
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami Thursday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the BJP's "magnificent victory" in the Lok Sabha elections.
"I congratulate you on the magnificent victory in the General Elections. The people of our country have honoured you with a second consecutive term," Palaniswami said.
"I wish you and the Government of India under your stewardship the very best," he said in a letter to Modi, a copy of which was released to media here.
AIADMK and BJP besides others including DMDK and PMK, had faced the April 18 Lok sabha polls in Tamil Nadu as allies.
However, as per trends available, the alliance appeared to be heading for a rout in the state with AIADMK's arch rival DMK leading in 35 of the 38 seats.
The AIADMK had won 37 seats in the 2014 elections which it had contested alone under the leadership of its supremo late Jayalalithaa.
