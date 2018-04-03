English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami Leads AIADMK's Fast on Cauvery Issue
The apex court granted the Centre six weeks to formulate a scheme to ensure compliance of its 465-page judgement, which modified the Cauvery Water Dispute Tribunal award.
File photo of Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswamy
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Tuesday went on a day-long hunger strike along with members of the AIADMK to "condemn" the Centre for not setting up the Cauvery Management Board in compliance with the Supreme Court order.
Palaniswami arrived at the fast venue in Chepauk here first followed by his deputy and AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam. The arrival of the top two AIADMK leaders came as a surprise as the party had earlier said that all other leaders, barring them, would take part in the fast.
Their names did not figure in the list of district wise participants of the AIADMK either. "The hunger strike is to condemn the central government for not forming the CMB," the AIADMK said in a statement.
Panneerselvam told reporters here that the AIADMK's protest would be a success. Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar and AIADMK presidium chairman E Madusudanan also joined their party colleagues for the day-long fast.
In other parts of the state, ministers and senior leaders representing the districts led the protest. In its February 16 judgement, the apex court raised the 270 tmcft share of Karnataka by 14.75 tmcft and reduced Tamil Nadu's share of Cauvery water.
The apex court granted the Centre six weeks to formulate a scheme to ensure compliance of its 465-page judgement, which modified the Cauvery Water Dispute Tribunal award.
Following the verdict, Tamil Nadu has been urging the Centre to set up the Cauvery Water Management Board and the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee to ensure that it received its due share of water from the inter-state river. The six-week period ended on March 29
