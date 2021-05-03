politics

News18» News»Politics»Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami Resigns, Governor Accepts It; Dissolves Assembly
1-MIN READ

Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami Resigns, Governor Accepts It; Dissolves Assembly

File photo of Edappadi K Palaniswami (PTI)

File photo of Edappadi K Palaniswami (PTI)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami tendered his resignation and that of his cabinet and Governor Banwarilal Purohit accepted it, the Raj Bhavan said here on Monday. "The Governor of Tamil Nadu accepted the resignation of Chief Minister Thiru Edappadi K Palaniswami and his Council of Ministers, with effect from the afternoon of 3.5.2021," a Raj Bhavan release said.

However, Purohit requested him and the present Council of Ministers to continue until alternative arrangements are made, the release added. Also, the "governor has dissolved the 15th (2016-21) Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly." DMK captured the reins of power in Tamil Nadu from the AIADMK by winning 133 of the total 234 constituencies in the Assembly polls.

The AIADMK won 66 seats.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

first published:May 03, 2021, 20:19 IST