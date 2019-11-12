Tamil Nadu CM Says Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth Will Meet Sivaji Ganesan's Fate in Politics; Fans Fume

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami recently lashed out at superstars Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth for their political ambitions and said they would meet a similar fate that awaited legendary actor Sivaji Ganesan in politics.

“We all know how popular Sivaji Ganesan was as an actor. He was considered on par with MGR (late actor and chief minister MG Ramachandran). But when he started a political party, we saw what was its fate and how he was defeated in elections. Actors who turn politicians would meet a similar fate,” Palaniswami, who is also known as EPS, said at an event in Salem district.

Hitting out at Haasan, the chief minister said, “Why didn’t he contest in the two bypolls. How many votes did he get in the recently held Lok Sabha elections? He is a 66-year-old and doesn’t get the right opportunities in the film industry anymore. Hence, he started a party.”

When asked about Rajinikanth’s recent comment that there was scope for a strong leadership in the state, Palaniswami said the actor should first enter the field before commenting on the political scenario.

He said there was no vaccuum in the state as has been proved by the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in the recently held bypolls.

Meanwhile, Panaliswami’s recent statement has not gone down well with Ganesan’s fans who have issued a statement in this regard.

“Edappadi K Palaniswami said actor-turned-politicians will meet the fate of Sivaji Ganesan whose political foray was not much of a success is condemnable. When the Congress and AIADMK were in an alliance, Sivaji Ganesan had campaigned for the AIADMK and made the party win. It would be great if someone conveys the same to the chief minister,” the Sivaji Fans Association said in the statement.

“A person who literally fell on someone’s feet to become the CM has no moral ground to talk ill about Sivaji Ganesan who had so much self-respect. That is why he even turned down the offers that came to him. He would be respected only till he (Palaniswami) is in power, whereas Ganesan would remain in the hearts of Tamilians forever,” the statement further read.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.