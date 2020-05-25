POLITICS

Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Panneerselvam to be Discharged from Hospital

AIADMK symbol. Image for representation only. (Reuters)

According to MGM Healthcare, Panneerselvam was admitted to the hospital on Sunday evening for a health check-up.

  • IANS Chennai
  • Last Updated: May 25, 2020, 5:43 PM IST
Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister and AIADMK Coordinator O. Panneerselvam will be discharged from the hospital in the evening, said MGM Healthcare on Monday.

The hospital said a team of doctors examined Panneerselvam and all medical reports are within the desired parameters and he will be discharged on Monday evening.

Chief Minister K. Palaniswami and other senior leaders had visited Panneerselvam at the hospital to enquire about his health.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan also spoke to Panneerselvam over phone and enquired about his health.


