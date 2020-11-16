Tamil Nadu Draft Electoral Roll Has More Women Voters Than Men

The Election Commission of India on Monday issued the draft electoral rolls for Tamil Nadu ahead of the Assembly elections next year, wherein more women voters than men are registered.

As per the draft electoral rolls, out of about 6.10 crore voters in Tamil Nadu, 3.01 crore are males, 3.09 crore females and 6,385 transgenders.

Special camps will be held at voting centres to enable people to apply for corrections or changes in the electoral rolls.

The first camp will be held on November 21 and 22 and the next on December 12 and 13.