Tamil Nadu Election Dates: State to Vote on April 18, Results on May 23
The Election Commission announced that the general elections will be held in seven phases across India and the final counting of votes will take place on May 23.
EVM. (Image for representation only).
Lok Sabha elections will begin on April 11 and polling would be held over seven phases through May 19, followed by counting of all votes on May 23, the Election Commission announced on Sunday. Tamil Nadu will vote in the general elections in single phase on April 18.
As per the EC’s announcement on Sunday, political parties in Tamil Nadu are expected to file their nominations between March 19 and March 26. The last date for withdrawal of nominations will be March 29. Results will be announced on May 23 with counting of ballots set to take place on a single day.
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said the model code of conduct would come into immediate effect from Sunday and 10 lakhs polling stations would be set up this time as against about nine lakhs in 2014. Nearly 90 crore voters would be eligible to vote for 543 Lok Sabha constituencies across the country. The election will pit the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance against several opposition parties, including the Congress, the Left and regional forces who are continuing to work out a grand alliance to minimise a division of votes against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led ruling combine.
