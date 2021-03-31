In Tamil Nadu, Independent Candidate Files Nomination Wearing 4.27 Kg Gold

In the election season Independent candidates rarely grab public attention, but this candidate from Tamil Nadu has created quite a buzz due to his love for gold jewellery.

Hari Nadar, a 39-year-old businessman, filed his nomination wearing 4.27 kg gold jewelry on March 16. He is contesting from Alangulam assembly constituency in Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu. He claims to be a social worker and is known for wearing gold jewellery worth crores of rupees. He is the coordinator of a political outfit named Pannagatu Padai Katchi.

Nadar was seen wearing a gold pendant with his surname embossed on it while filing his nomination. As per his election affidavit, he possesses 11.2 kg gold among other assets. The value of the gold in his possession is estimated to be of Rs 4.73 crore.

He has total movable assets worth Rs 12.61 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 11.5 lakh. He owns five vehicles.

RELATED NEWS Actress Vijayalakshmi Attempts Suicide Alleging Social Media Harassment, Hospitalised

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he fought the Nanguneri by-polls and secured third position.

Nadar is now being compared to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniaswmi because of his net worth. The chief minister had recently declared to have total assets worth only Rs 48 lakh in his election affidavit.

Palaniswami had declared, while filing his nomination, that he owns land worth Rs 47.64 lakh. He had declared Rs 1.04 crore in fixed deposit in his wife Radha's name and other properties worth Rs 2.8 crore also belonging to her. Being an undivided Hindu family, the CM and his wife's total net worth was calculated as Rs 6.7 crore.