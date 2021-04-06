Tamil Nadu Elections 2021: Kamal Haasan Files Complaint Against BJP for Distributing ‘Tokens’ Ahead of Polls

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan has filed a complaint with the returning officer of Coimbatore South claiming that there is a rampant distribution of money for votes during Tamil Nadu assembly elections and also visited polling booths in Coimbatore-South, the seat from where he is contesting.

After visiting a polling booth in Coimbatore district, the actor-turned-politician said, “I have the evidence for distribution of tokens promising goods in exchange for votes. As more and more complaints of cash distribution arrive, we will push for re-polling in Coimbatore South."

In the complaint letter, Haasan claimed that tokens were distributed via a vehicle belonging to ‘Ganapathy Agencies’ and that voters could redeem these tokens later. The MNM chief further said that he came to know that a BJP candidate is behind this and urged the returning officer to disqualify the said BJP candidate after an investigation.

Kamal Haasan is pitted against BJP Mahila Morcha national president Vanathi Srinivasan.

Reacting to Haasan’s complaint, Srinivasan said on Twitter, “Congress, Maiam and others making drama as if we are distributing tokens, sensing their defeat. It is being stage managed to defame my volunteers and party cadres and to attribute reasons for my victory. No truth in the allegation. I strongly deny and condemn the false complaints."

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here