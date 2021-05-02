politics

News18» News»India»Tamil Nadu Election Results 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes for 234-member Assembly to Begin at 8 am; DMK, AIADMK Pitted in Bitter Battle
Tamil Nadu Election Results 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes for 234-member Assembly to Begin at 8 am; DMK, AIADMK Pitted in Bitter Battle

News18.com | May 02, 2021, 06:14 IST
DMK chief MK Stalin (L), and Tamil Nadu Deputy CM O Panneerselvam (C) and CM EK Palaniswami from AIADMK release their party’s manifestos. (Photos: PTI)

Event Highlights

Tamil Nadu Election Results 2021 Live Updates: The counting of 234-member Legislative Assembly in Tamil Nadu will begin at 8 am. While both the Dravidian parties — DMK and AIADMK — fought the elections following a bitter poll campaign, exit polls gave the DMK and its chief MK Stalin an edge. This means the DMK could return to power after a decade. While the AIADMK is in alliance with the BJP, the DMK has formed an alliance with Congress. While these two alliances are the top contenders, added to the mix was Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam. Like in West Bengal, the BJP has also looked to make inroads in Tamil Nadu.

These were also the first elections fought in years without the two party stalwarts and arch-rivals J Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi. Polling for the state was held on April 6. In 2016, the AIADMK won 136 seats and the DMK won 89 of the 178 constituencies it contested. DMK ally, the Congress, won eight seats, while the Indian Union Muslim League (another partner in the DMK’s coalition) won one seat. While till 2016, Tamil Nadu has always voted for a change in government, in 2016 Jayalalithaa managed to stay in power for a second term.

The absence of Jayalalithaa and Karunanidhi is significant in these elections. Political analyst N Sathiya Moorthy had told News18, “Independent of the results, this election is expected to consolidate the post-Jaya, post-Karunanidhi Dravidian political hold over the state. Critics cannot anymore attribute the Dravidian success story to filmi charisma, though the freebies charge can become shriller.”

May 02, 2021 06:14 (IST)

According to the information received from the state chief electoral officers (CEOs), the contesting candidates have given the details of nearly 1.5 lakh counting agents (including substitutes) in the four states and the UT. More than 90 per cent of them have already undergone RTPCR or RAT tests. The remaining are being provided with the test facility by the district election officers on Saturday. Test reports from any authorised laboratory would also be accepted, the EC said. This is also being followed for the counting of votes in the bypolls held to Lok Sabha and Assembly seats across the country.

May 02, 2021 06:13 (IST)

The Election Commission has designated 822 returning officers and more than 7,000 assistant returning officers for the purpose of counting of votes in the four states and the Union Territory of Puducherry. Nearly 95,000 counting officials, including micro-observers, will perform the task of counting. No candidates or their agents will be allowed inside the counting halls without a negative coronavirus report, according to the latest result-day guidelines issued by the EC.

May 02, 2021 06:12 (IST)

Beginning 8 am, the counting of votes for the 822 Assembly seats spread across West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry will take place at 2,364 counting halls following the COVID-19 protocols, the Election Commission (EC) said on Saturday. In 2016, the total number of counting halls was 1,002. The over-200-per cent increase is due to the distancing norms being followed by the poll panel to curb the spread of the coronavirus. West Bengal will have the maximum number of 1,113 counting halls, Kerala 633, Assam 331, Tamil Nadu 256 and Puducherry 31, the EC said.   Another reason the commission has attributed to the increase in the number of counting halls is the jump in the figure of postal ballots used in the five Assembly polls.

May 02, 2021 06:06 (IST)

AIADMK ally BJP, which had not won any seat in the last polls, is contesting in 20 constituencies. Another AIADMK ally PMK is contesting from 23 constituencies. The Congress, an ally of the DMK, is in the fray in 25 Assembly segments. Actor-politician Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam-led combine is also in the fray. There are 75 counting centres across the state and all arrangements are in place to smoothly conduct the exercise, which would be monitored by observers, authorities said.

May 02, 2021 06:02 (IST)

In Tamil Nadu, both Dravidian parties -- AIADMK and DMK -- went into the election without their stalwarts, J Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi. Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam will cement their position as successors of Jayalalithaa if the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazagham (AIADMK) retains power though it faces an uphill task especially after the rout in the 2019 Lok Sabha election when the DMK-led alliance won 38 out of 39 seats. The AIADMK had scored successive wins in 2011 and in 2016, when Jayalalithaa bucked the anti-incumbency trend -- the first by anyone in nearly three decades in the state. After a narrow defeat in the last assembly election where several exit polls had predicted his party's win, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief M K Stalin spearheaded a determined election campaign this time and vigorously toured the state to take on the ruling AIADMK. 

May 02, 2021 05:54 (IST)

Counting of Votes at 8AM | Counting of votes will be held today in the high-stake Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, overshadowed by the raging Covid-19 pandemic. There will be 2,364 counting halls as compared to 1,002 halls in 2016 in 822 assemble constituencies in view of the coronavirus guidelines, according to the Election Commission which had drawn flak from the courts over the conduct of polls during the pandemic. At least 15 rounds of sanitisation will be carried out at each centre, besides social distancing and other precautions, including a ban on gatherings, will be strictly followed during the counting by 95,000 officials, officials said. They said counting of votes will begin at 8 AM and continue late into the night. As many as 1,100 counting observers will watch the process and candidates and agents will have to produce a negative COVID test report or double dose of vaccination certificate to get an entry.

May 02, 2021 05:50 (IST)

Cong Not to Participate in Debates | The Congress has decided that it will not participate in election debates on television today when the results for assembly polls for five states are out. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in view of the serious coronavirus situation in the country, the party's spokespersons will not participate on the TV debates after poll results are out. Exit polls have predicted a not so bright picture for the Congress in these elections, where they predict that except in Tamil Nadu, where its ally DMK will romp home to power, the Congress will not fare good in other states. 

May 01, 2021 20:05 (IST)

Awaiting People's Verdict: Cong | With exit poll projections painting a bleak picture for the Congress, the grand old party appears set to draw a blank in another election cycle, except in Tamil Nadu, where it could piggy-ride a regional party to victory. The party says exit polls are only projections and it would wait for the final verdict of the people. "Exit polls are always an estimation exercise for laying the groundwork for discussions. The Congress party fought a good election unitedly and we shall await the final verdict of the people," Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.

May 01, 2021 19:41 (IST)

AIADMK Rejects Exit Polls | The AIADMK on Friday rejected the exit polls forecasting a victory for the DMK-led opposition in Tamil Nadu, saying the party would maintain its winning streak and repeat the success of the 2016 assembly elections. Party coordinator and deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and co-coordinator and Chief Minister K Palaniswami, in a joint statement, recalled a similar situation in 2016 when exit polls had been proved wrong. All such polls back then did not indicate a victory for the AIADMK, the leaders said. 

May 01, 2021 19:37 (IST)

The Madras High Court bench hoped that on May 2, the political parties, media personnel and the citizens would adhere to the instructions and the guidelines, follow the norms and cooperate with the authorities in the greater interest of the public at large. The bench also advised the people not to panic and rush to the hospitals or make a mad rush for vaccines. They can follow the guidelines issued by the State government and go to the hospital as the last resort. 

May 01, 2021 19:35 (IST)

No Celebrations Over Results: HC | The Madras High Court has appealed to political leaders and the party cadres in Tamil Nadu not to go in for celebrations, including bursting of crackers after the announcement of election results on May 2 or 3, citing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The leaders should keep their rank and file in check. There can be no celebrations, bursting of crackers and rallies till the present grim situation of pandemic eases, the first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy said. They must take proactive steps and be an example to others. The bench made the observations after being satisfied with the arrangements made on May 2 by the state Health department and the Election Commission, as stated in their respective status reports. 

May 01, 2021 19:28 (IST)

Polls were held to 234 constituencies in Tamil Nadu and by-election was also held to the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha seat, where Congress party's Vijay Vasanth and BJP leader and former union minister, Pon Radhakrishnan are the key candidates. 

May 01, 2021 19:27 (IST)

Near 4K Candidates in Fray | There are nearly 4,000 (3,998) candidates in the fray, including top AIADMK leaders, Chief Minister K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, DMK president M K Stalin and his son and party youth wing secretary, Udhayanidhi Stalin, who is seeking to enter the Assembly for the first time. AIADMK's rival and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) chief T T V Dhinakaran, MNM's Haasan, BJP state unit chief L Murugan and the saffron party's Khushbu Sundar are among the prominent candidates. AMMK-DMDK combine and Nam Thamizhar Katchi are also in the fray. 

May 01, 2021 19:22 (IST)

Postal Ballots To Be Counted 1st, EVM Later | Postal ballots would be taken up first and EVM votes half-an hour later. The counting centres, with CCTV surveillance, have been brought under a three-tier security cover with personnel from Central Armed Police Forces and the state police guarding the strong rooms. The arrangement is set to continue till the completion of the process. In total, over a lakh police personnel have been deployed across the state for the counting exercise and authorities said that as per guidelines, no 'victory procession' or congregations by parties would be allowed. 

May 01, 2021 19:17 (IST)

Cumulatively, there would be 3,372 EVM tables and depending on the constituency and votes polled, the counting exercise is estimated to be completed after anywhere between 13 and 43 rounds in each of the 234 Assembly segments. Separately, there would be tables to count postal ballots and in total, it shall be 4,000 plus tables. Over 16,000 personnel have been deployed to perform the counting exercise.

May 01, 2021 19:17 (IST)

Chennai has three counting centres, Loyola College, Queen Mary's College and Anna University. Directions, including RT-PCR tests and two doses of vaccination for candidates and agents to enter counting halls, would be followed strictly, they said. Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo participated in a virtual meet chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra, who reviewed the counting arrangments in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

May 01, 2021 19:16 (IST)

All arrangements are in place for counting of votes as per Covid-19 guidelines for the Assembly polls held on April 6 in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry as political parties anxiously await the results. In Tamil Nadu, though there were four fronts, including actor-politician Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam-led combine, the key contest is between the ruling AIADMK and the main opposition DMK, which exit polls have predicted would wrest the reins of power after a 10-year hiatus. Counting is set to start at 8 AM in 75 counting centres across the state and all arrangements are in place to smoothly conduct the exercise, which would be monitored by observers, authorities said.

While DMK chief Stalin hopes for a mandate in his favour, chief minister Palaniswami has the backing of the BJP. Who will win the battle for the state? We will know by the end of today.

