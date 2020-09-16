Tamil Nadu Govt Proposes Increase in Jail Terms for Crimes Against Women and Children

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Wednesday said the state government has decided to increase jail terms in cases of crimes against women and children. Speaking in the Assembly, Palaniswami said the revised prison terms will be brought in by amending the laws with the consent of the central government.

He said the minimum jail term for deaths due to dowry harassment would be increased by three years to 10 years under Section 304-B of IPC.

Palaniswami said the minimum jail term for disrobing women would be five years as against the current term of three years under Section 354-B of IPC and the maximum prison term would be increased to 10 years from the current seven years.

The Chief Minister said for second-time offenders for stalking women with criminal intention, the prison term would be increased by two years to seven years. For those involved in trafficking of girls aged under 18 and pushing them into prostitution the minimum prison term would be seven years and the maximum will be life sentence from the current 10 years.