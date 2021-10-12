Tamil Nadu Local Body Election Result 2021: Counting Begins, Around 80,000 Candidates in Fray

The Tamil Nadu state election commission commenced counting of votes polled in rural local bodies in nine reorganised districts from 8am at 74 counting centres on Tuesday.

The commission will declare the results online on its website. The rural local body elections were held for 27,003 posts in the nine districts in two phases.

The entire process will be done under CCTV surveillance. The commission will deploy 31,245 officials for counting of votes and 6,228 police personnel for security arrangements. Three-tier security arrangements in place at all 74 counting centres.

The first phase recorded 77.4% polling while the second phase registered 78.5% polling.

Officials involved in counting have started sorting out ballots polled for four different posts - district panchayat ward members, panchayat union ward members, village panchayat presidents and village panchayat ward members.

The sorted ballots will be bundled into 50 and the bundles will be taken to the counting arena in the presence of the candidates, their agents and persons authorised by the state election commission for detailed counting.

